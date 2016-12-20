Trailer promo of Blade Runner 2049 is here

December 20, 2016
NewYork,Dec20:Science-fiction fans with a soft spot for Blade Runner have plenty to celebrate today. The first trailer for Blade Runner 2049 – a reboot to of the classic 1982 film, has hit the internet. The short trailer packs an emotional punch, thanks to a familiar look and sound.

Harrison Ford is back as Rick Deckard, the replicant-hunting cop, in a story that takes place 30 years after the original film, which was set in 2019. Gosling is an LAPD officer named K who makes his way in the trailer through an orange-hued landscape into a building where he finds his long-missing predecessor.

Blade Runner 2049 has been directed by Denis Villeneuve. Ridley Scott, director of the original film, serves as executive producer. The film opens next year on October 6.

