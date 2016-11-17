Train services resume in Kashmir Valley, after four months suspension

Srinagar, November 17: After being suspended for over four months due to unrest, train services in the Kashmir Valley resumed partially on Thursday, officials said.

The service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.

“Complete restoration of the train services between south Kashmir’s Anantnag and north Kashmir’s Baramulla districts will be resumed after a week,” a railway official said.

Railway authorities suspended the service in the Kashmir Valley as a precaution on July 9 following massive protests over the killing of militant leader Burhan Wani.

