Trainee IAS officer was found dead in the swimming pool of Foreign Club Institute in Ber Sarai

New Delhi, May30:A trainee IAS officer was on Monday late night found dead in the swimming pool of Foreign Club Institute, situated in Ber Sarai.

The officer who has been identified as Ashish Dahiya (30), a native of Sonipat, was attending a get together with his friends from Indian Foreign and Revenue Services when the incident took place.

“A PCR call was received at PS Vasant Vihar during early hour of 30/05/2017 mentioning that ‘person who had drowned in the swimming pool of Foreign Club Institute, situated in Ber Sarai was being taken to hospital. Upon enquiry, it was learnt that the victim was Ashish Dahiya,” said police in a statement.

Police said that statements of eye witnesses reveal that while swimming, a lady officer probably had an accidental slip into the pool and many young officers, including the deceased, attempted rescuing her. As the lady officer was safely pulled out, it was noticed that Ashish was missing..soon, he was discovered, floating.

Ashish Dahiya was rushed to the Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The family of the deceased was informed who have reached Delhi.

A team of senior officers is on the spot to collect evidence and to record statements of relevant persons.

The body has been sent to AIIMS for post-mortem examination.