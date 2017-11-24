Trainer aircraft took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashes in Telangana, woman cadet safely ejected

November 24, 2017 | By :
Trainer aircraft took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashes in Telangana, woman cadet safely ejected. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad/Telangana, November 24: A Kiran trainer aircraft crashed in Siddipet in Telangana. The trainer aircraft had been taken off from Hakimpet Air Force station, which was on a training flight.

Reportedly a woman cadet was on board, had ejected safely in time. She was undergoing fighter training.

After taking off from the Hakimpet Air Force station, it tried for an emergency landing which failed.

The trainer aircraft had taken off from Hakimpet Air Force station which crashed at a place which is about 50 Kms away from Hakimpet at 2 pm on Friday.

An investigation had been ordered to find out the causes of the accident.

Tags: ,
Top