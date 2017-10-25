Transgenders can write Kerala PSC examinations by considering them under the female category: Kerala HC

Kochi/Kerala, October 25: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday had issued a directive allowing transgenders write Kerala Public Service Commission examinations by considering them under the female category.

