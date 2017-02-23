Transparent system in maintaining quality of food: BSF

New Delhi, Feb 23: The BSF on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a “very transparent system” was followed by the office to make sure that good quality of food is supplied to the soldiers. The troopers’ health is the primary responsibility, the report said.

“Border Security Force (BSF) periodically supervises the food supplied to its personnel to ensure its quality,” a BSF official said. He was filing an affidavit on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) after a constable’s allegation. The constable alleged that the troopers were given low-quality food, and moreover, they go to bed with an empty stomach, most of the days. The trooper Tej Bahadur who has come forward with the allegation was posted along the Line of Control (LoC) at that time.

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had uploaded a video on social media complaining about “poor quality of food” provided to the troopers, on On January 9. He also alleged that the senior officials are indulged in illicit selling of the food materials allotted to be supplied among the troopers.

The court, taking up the PIL filed by a former central government employee Puran Chand Arya, had asked the BSF and the Centre to file their response before February 27, the next date of hearing.

The PIL had sought an explanation from the Centre about the ration procurement and preparation as well as serving of food to all categories of ranks.

The BSF, in its affidavit, said: “The food is cooked and distributed in BSF messes under the supervision of mess commander who is selected by troops from among the dining members through a monthly mess meeting held on the 25th of each month under the supervision of the Company Commander.”

“Random checking of cooked food is carried out by duty subordinate officer and duty supervisory officer and record maintained in food Checking Register.”

In all BSF establishments, there is a system for recording the complaints/grievances of its personnel to be considered and the decision is conveyed to him on priority and maximum within 60 days, the affidavit stated.

Yadav or any other trooper of the battalion never approached the grievance redressal system, the BSF asserted.

–IANS