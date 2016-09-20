Transport Scam: Special Court awaiting copy of High Court order

New Delhi, Sep 20 : A special court today could not commence hearing afresh arguments on appointment of special public prosecutor(SPP) in the Rs 100 crore transport scam case in Delhi as it was yet to receive a copy of the High Court’s recent verdict on powers of Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who had earlier fixed the matter for today to hear arguments on the issue, put up the case for October 19.

“Order of the Delhi High Court has not yet been received.

List the matter on October 19 for arguments,” the court said.

The high court in its August verdict had set aside the special court’s earlier order turning down Delhi government’s notification appointing a SPP in the case.

While advocate Sanjay Kumar Gupta was appointed SPP by LG Najeeb Jung last year, advocate B S Joon was notified for the post by the AAP government in the case.

However, the special court had in September last year observed that the LG-appointed SPP would conduct proceedings in the matter which was challenged by the Delhi government before the high court.

The high court, on August 4, had held that the LG has to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers while exercising the power to appoint an SPP for any case.

It had set aside trial court’s September 7, 2015 order and directed the special judge to pass an appropriate order afresh in accordance with law.

The ruling assumes significance as, of late, various criminal matters, including the transport scam, in the high court and trial courts have witnessed heated arguments between prosecutors appointed by the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor, as to who would represent the state or the police.

The Anti Corruption Branch of Delhi Government had on September 3 last year filed its charge sheet in the court naming nine persons, including two IAS officers, as accused in the transport scam case. The court is yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

The charge sheet was filed for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC, including sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.