Travancore Devaswom Board to rename Sabarimala Temple to Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sahstha temple again

Pathanamthitta/Kerala: The Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple will be again named as Sree Dharma Sahstha temple. In 2016, the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Shasthra temple as Shabarimala Ayyappa Swami temple.

A decision in this regard will be taken after the board meeting on Wednesday, said Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar.

Padmakumar added the present temple administration will cancel the earlier decision to change the name.

Former TDB President Prayar Gopalakrishnan has taken the decision to change the temple’s name. He was appointed during the previous Congress-led UDF government. The change of name occurred after a case before the Supreme Court in connection with the women’s entry issue at Sabarimala.

This change of name came under sharp criticism from the CPI(M)-led Left Government which encourages the entry of woman in the Sabarimala Temple.

Eventually, the Left Government ousted Prayar Gopalakrishnan after bringing an ordinance to cut short the tenure of TDB President from three years to two years.