Travel more often to avoid job burnout says,Wego.com, leading travel site

New Delhi , Mar. 15 : “What is this life if, full of care.We have no time to stand and stare.”

So, Wego.com, one of the leading travel sites in the Asia Pacific and Middle East, reveals how it’s possible to travel more often throughout your working year, by saving your money, sans job burnout.

“Beginning a new year is sometimes like firing up an old engine – post holiday blues and the approach of another hard working 12 months can be overwhelming,” said Craig Hewett, co-founder of Wego. “March has arrived already and I wonder just how many of us have implemented our New Year resolution plans to live more and work less?”

It’s not too late!

“Even the hardest working executives today are taking more time out at wellness retreats, and business travelers have even created one of the more recent travel industry terms – bleisure – adding a few days leave on top of their business trips, in an attempt to find a balance in their lives and spend more time with family and friends,” he added.

“In some countries, even those with minimal annual leave allowances, the smartest recipe for optimising the number of holidays you take is to combine leave, weekends and public holidays together,” Hewett continued.

“Holidays are a vital component of a healthy and happy lifestyle and by planning ahead and extending public holidays throughout the year with the addition of some annual leave, you’ll not only be able to travel more, you’ll regain a feeling of balance and control over your working life with so many great experiences to look forward to and break the burnout cycle.”

You can save money too!

“By booking ahead, you’ll also benefit from finding some great flight and hotel deals at affordable prices,” he said. (ANI)