Travel portal Yatra merger with Terrapin -3 worth $218 million

July 14 :Online travel agency Yatra has entered into a merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition firm Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp (TRTL), the two companies said in a statement today.

In a phased manner, the proposed merger values Yatra at $218 million. TRTL was founded by asset and hedge fund manager Nathan Leight and is co-sponsored by US-based Terrapin Partners, LLC and Macquarie Group, a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds managements services.