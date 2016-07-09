Travellers to Olympics warned, as a new drug-resistant superbug has been discovered in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro, July 9: People travelling to the Olympic Games next month are being warned about a new drug-resistant superbug, which has been discovered in Rio de Janeiro. The bacteria was detected at two of Rio’s most popular beaches, Batafogo and Flamengo, which border Guanabara Bay, where Olympic sailors will be competing next month, according to a report by telegraph.co.uk.

The discovery will add to the city’s woes just one month before it is scheduled to host the 2016 Olympics.

According to scientist, Renata Picao, who works at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the contamination is a result of poor sanitation.

“These bacteria should not be present in these waters,” she told Reuters. “They should not be present in the sea.”

The Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) bacteria is not thought to pose a significant danger to bathers or athletes, as it is currently only found in low concentrations, but there are serious concerns about pollution in and around Guanabara Bay.

“It’s a nice sailing area but every time you get some water in your face, it feels like there’s some alien enemy entering your face,” said German Paralympic sailor, Heiko Kroger, during a recent visit to Rio. “I keep my nose and my lips closed.”

Oil slicks, trash, sewage, dead animals and, more worryingly, body parts have all been discovered in the bay, which is overlooked by Rio’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

The city’s water utility, Cedae, claims to have followed the criteria set by the World Heath Organisation for water treatment, but admitted to CNN that it currently treats just 51 per cent of the city’s sewage.

Rio has been beset by problems in the run up to the Olympics. The Zika outbreak has prompted a number of athletes and tourists to cancel their trips to the city, which declared a state of financial emergency last month.

Concerns have also been raised about the recent surge in violent crime across the state of Rio, where the homicide rate is reported to have jumped by 15 per cent in the first four months of the year.

The authorities have since deployed some 85,000 soldiers to guard the Games, which are scheduled to commence on August 5.