Trending big screen sized, feature-packed smartphones to hit Indian markets in 2018: See which one to grab

New Delhi, November 16 : As so many mobile phone models are hitting the market day by day, it is difficult to keep track of each one. The upcoming launches in mobile phones say a clear cut trend of big screen size along with enhanced memory. Almost all the new and upcoming smartphones are packed with innovative features without compromising its battery capacity.

1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 – January 25, 2018 (Expected)

Xiaomi is always known as the value money that are also considered to be Unique feature packed. recently Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi Note 4 and the handset has been hiked up with success by the Indian market.

It is now gearing up to Redmi series has launched the fifth generation of budget handsets Redmi Note 5 is the next generation handset, however, the speculations for the handset have started from now itself.



Display quality: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors screen with 5.5 inches, 78.1 cm and the Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio

Camera Features : Dual 16 MP + 5 MP, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash with Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR and secondary camera 5 MP, f/2.0, 1080p also the Video quality is featured as 1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps

Battery life :Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Network Type: 4G LTE GSM ,HSDPA ,

Os & Chipset – Qualcomm chipset MSM8956 Plus Snapdragon 660 Android 7.1 (Nougat)

2) Nokia 8

Share both sides of the story The new features update unique features to the customer were the design Made with ultimate craftsmanship

The handset undergoes a rigorous 40-stage process of machining, anodizing and polishing to ensure its distinctive design pairs flawlessly with the polished aluminium unibody.



The design is constructed to nestle perfectly in the palm of your hand.

Super-slim cameras:

The most unique features of Nokia 8 is Super-slim cameras with ZEISS optics with 13 MP dual image-fusion rear camera with both colour and monochrome sensors, plus a wide-angle 13 MP phase detection auto-focus front camera. Both front and rear cameras are provide with ZEISS optics

Os & Chipset

The handset have the powerful is built upon the cutting-edge Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform, engineered to deliver exceptionally long battery life.with full-length copper cooling pipe with graphite shield to dissipate system heat across the full body of the phone.

Network Type: 4G LTE GSM ,HSDPA ,

3) Honor V9- Expected Launch Date: 19 December, 2017

Huawei is a Chinese maker the uniques feature shows the most value for money devices vis a vis specifications,the brand has pretty good reputation on its home turf and its flagship devices are a thing of beauty. Now, the handset maker is all set to launch a new mid-range handset called Honor V9 in China, which will come with some impressive hardware and features. Here is a brief overview of the handset for those who might be interested in this device.



Good Battery life

Huawei Honor V9 is Huawei Honor V9 runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a 4000mAh non removable battery. which can easily last a whole day. Also, the handset boasts of Quick Charging as well to go from zero to 100 per cent in no time

Display Features

it comes with a massive 5.7-inch touchscreen, which would appeal to multimedia and gaming lovers. Moreover, it comes with a resolution of Quad HD,



Os & Chipset

Huawei Honor V9 comes with the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, The Huawei Honor V9 is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 960 processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card

Camera Features

Featuring with thebest quality of images gearing up to 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

4) LG G Flex 3- Rs.49,999

Camera Features 20.7 MPFront Camera Resolution8 MPVideo RecordingYes, 2160p@30 fpsVideo Rec Resolution 4K Video RecordingCamera FeaturesAutofocus, Flash, Geo-Tagging, Touch Focus, Panorama, Digital Zoom, Face Detection3D shooting, HDR and optical stabilization

Battery life

Battery capacity of the LG G Flex 3 is 3500 mAhBattery TypeLi-ion

Network Type: 4G LTE GSM ,HSDPA ,

Os & Chipset Android, v7.0 (Nougat)

5) Nokia d1c Expected price 10,000

The most awited smart phone with updated features and apps , there will be two different variants. One is a basic standard model which will come in Black and White colour options.

Camera Features

the smart phone comes with 5 inch Full HD screen, 2GB RAM and 13 MP rear camera. The second variant is a Premium one in gold colour and has a all metal unibody design. Nokia D1C is expected to have 5.5 Full HD screen, 3 GB RAM and 16 MP rear camera.

Resolution

Full HD IPS LCD Capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels at a pixel density of 401 pixels per inch. The screen is not protected by a Scratch Resistant display.

Battery life

Li-Polymer powered with 3000 mAh

Network Type

4G: Available (supports Indian bands) 3G: Available,

Os & Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 with Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 processor