“Trespassers will be prosecuted”: Hungary jails 10 migrants for up to three years for border crossing

Budapest, July 1: A Hungarian court on Friday sentenced 10 migrants to between one and three years in jail for illegally crossing the border during a riot in September 2015, after Hungary built a razor wire fence to seal its frontier with Serbia.

It was the first case to come to trial under a law passed days before the incident that made illegal border crossing as part of a rioting crowd punishable by between one and five years in prison.

The mostly Syrian defendants were picked out of a crowd of hundreds that clashed with police. They were all due to be expelled after serving their terms, and barred from re-entering Hungary for several years, according to the court ruling.

