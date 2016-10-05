Trial to start in the Sheena Bora murder case

Mumbai,Oct5: Trial is set to begin in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case on Wednesday, more than a year after prime accused Indrani Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly killing daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Besides Indrani, a Mumbai court will also hear arguments for framing of charges against her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Indrani’s driver and co-accused Shyamvar Rai was made an approver in the sensational case and has reportedly given details of how the crime was committed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe from Mumbai Police last year.

Indrani, Khanna and Rai have been accused of strangling 24-year-old Sheena — Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship whom she passed off as her sister — in a car on April 24, 2012. Her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests in Raigad district near Mumbai.

The trio was arrested in August 2015, while Peter was arrested on November 19 that year.

According to CBI’s charge-sheet, the murder was the fallout of a financial dispute in the family. Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, Peter’s son from an earlier marriage, had reportedly led to fears within the family that she would gain control of a major portion of the wealth after marriage.

Rai’s testimony in court detailing the conspiracy, the crime and the cover-up is expected to significantly strengthen the case against the Mukerjeas and Khanna.