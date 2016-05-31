Tribal girl sold for Rs 1.50 lakh, two arrested

Bundi (Rajastan), May 31 : A 19-year-old tribal girl was rescued by police after she was allegedly sold for Rs 1.50 lakh to a man in Baran district.

Anti-Trafficking Cell has arrested two persons in this connection.

The girl from Saheriya tribal community, was allegedly sold by her cousin Dharmwatibai to 37-year-old Shankar Lal Meena last week for Rs 1.50 lakhs. She was rescued from his house, said Kaniz Faitma, Circle in charge of Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Bundi district.

The victim was kept in confinement and a few times she attempted to flee but failed, she said, adding the victim narrated her plight to a local villager who informed the police.

Police have arrested Shankar Lal Meena and trafficker Dhanraj Meena, Faitma said, adding the investigation against Dharmwatibai and others involved into the matter is underway.

The statements of the victim will be recorded today before the magistrate after a medical examination, she said.