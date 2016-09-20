Tribal man forced to carry mother’s body on trolley-rickshaw in Odisha
Bhubaneshwar,Sept20:A tribal family in Odisha had to bear more than just the pain of losing a dear one, thanks to the lack of proper transport and healthcare facilities.
After Pana Tirika died at Odisha’s Jajpur District Hospital, her son was forced to carry her body on a trolley-rickshaw as he couldn’t bear the cost of private transport services.
“No transport facility was available, private services asked Rs 12,000; so we had no option but to take body in a trolley-rickshaw to village,” said a family member.
Reports say public ambulance service was not available at the Jajpur District Hospital because of Vishwakarma Puja. Private vehicle which were available demanded way more money than the poor tribal family could afford.
“Four to five people were with the deceased person but no one asked for transport facility,” Jajpur’s Assistant Divisional Medical Officer (ADMO) Shibashis Maharana told ANI.
Earlier this month, a father was was forced to walk six kilometers carrying his 7-year-old daughter’s body after the ambulance abandoned them midway.
Barsha Khemudu of Ghusapalli in Malkangiri died while being taken by her parents in the ambulance from Mithali hospital from where she was referred to Malkangiri district hospital following deterioration in her health condition.
The first of such inhuman episodes to make headlines was that of Dana Manjhi’s, who walked nearly 10 kilometres carrying his wife’s body on his shoulder after he was denied a mortuary van from a government hospita