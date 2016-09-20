Tribal man forced to carry mother’s body on trolley-rickshaw in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar,Sept20:A tribal family in Odisha had to bear more than just the pain of losing a dear one, thanks to the lack of proper transport and healthcare facilities.

After Pana Tirika died at Odisha’s Jajpur District Hospital, her son was forced to carry her body on a trolley-rickshaw as he couldn’t bear the cost of private transport services.

Pana Tirika’s body being taken by her family. Source: ANI Pana’s son, Guna Tirika, cycled his mother’s body to their village, Ankula, which is located four kilometers away from Jajpur District Hospital.

“No transport facility was available, private services asked Rs 12,000; so we had no option but to take body in a trolley-rickshaw to village,” said a family member.

Pana Tirika’s body being taken by her family. Source: ANI

Reports say public ambulance service was not available at the Jajpur District Hospital because of Vishwakarma Puja. Private vehicle which were available demanded way more money than the poor tribal family could afford.

Pana Tirika’s son, Guna. Source: ANI