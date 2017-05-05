Tribal people are unsafe in Bengal, alleges BJP

Chief Minister

Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata/West Bengal, May 5: Ramping up its attack on West BengalMamata Banerjee over the issue of an Adivasi couple joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday that Adivasis live in fear in the state.”Which way is the political situation of Bengal going? The government is playing vote bank politics and protecting one particular community. Yesterday’s incident proves that even the Adivasi’s are not safe in Bengal,” BJP national general secretarysaid.

He claimed the Adivasi couple were forced to join the TMC and that even police refused to register a complaint filed by the BJP.

“Even the police refused to take the complaint. We came to know that the police had threatened the family that if they do not join the TMC they would be implicated in false cases. We want an investigation on this,” Vijayvargiya said.

Yesterday, the tribal couple said they had willingly joined the TMC.

Speaking to reporters, TMC leader Gautam Deb said, “The Mahalis have willingly joined the TMC. There was no pressure on them. They have decided to join the TMC after being convinced about Mamata Banerjee‘s immense developmental work in the state.”

Geeta, who had hosted Shah at her residence, said, “I am happy to join the TMC today. We will work to strengthen the party in the Naxalbari.”

BJP leader Dilip Barui, however, had earlier claimed that the Mahalis “were under pressure from the local Trinamool Congress unit ever since Amit Shah and state BJP President Dilip Ghosh had lunch at their house on April 25.”

Amit Shah had denied at the couple’s residence when he was in West Bengal as a part of his ‘ Vistaar Yatra ‘. (ANI)