Tribute to Paul Walker by his Fast and Furious co-stars on death anniversary

London, Dec 2 : Actor Paul Walkers “Fast and Furious” co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Rapper Ludacris and Jordana Brewster have paid tribute to him on his death anniversary.

The late actor, who starred as Brian OConner in the action film franchise, tragically died at the age of 40 in 2013 after his car crashed into a lamppost and burst into flames.

Diesel paid his respects, opting to simply change his Facebook cover picture to an image of himself and Walker.

While, Gibson, who played Romance Pierce in “2 Fast 2 Furious”, hailed him the “nicest” person and asked people to pray for his family.

Alongside a montage of Walkers photos posted on Instagram, he wrote, “This week is always rough for those of us who really knew him personally 14 years of laugher, hugs and love literally one of the nicest people on HUMAN FEET!!!!

“Nov 30th we lost an angel! Paul treated everyone with the upmost respect and went out of his way to make everyone feel like they mattered…… I love and I miss you dearly . We simply ask of you prayer warriors around the world pray for his daughter our niece Meadow Walker.”

Ludacris also shared a touching tribute to the late actor, sharing a photo of him , with the message “Always in our hearts.”

The photo was captioned, “Gone but never forgotten. #love (sic).”

Brewster also wrote, “Love you forever, miss you forever (sic).”