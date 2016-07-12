Trichotillomania and trichophagia may be the reason for unexplained pain in the abdomen 

United Kingdom, July12: A British woman who suffered unexplained abdominal pain for months “cried with relief” after doctors removed a 14-pound hairball from her stomach. Six years ago, Cox was diagnosed with both trichotillomania and trichophagia.

Sophie Cox, 23, of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, told South West News Service that the giant ball of human hair was built up over seven years of eating her tresses.

What is trichotillomania and trichophagia?

Trichotillomania , also known as trichotillosis or hair pulling disorder is an obsessive compulsive disorder.

It is characterized by the compulsive urge to pull out one’s hair. It leads to hair loss and balding, distress, and social or functional impairment.

It is often chronic and difficult to treat.

Trichotillomania may be present in infants, but the peak age of onset is 9 to 13.

It may be triggered by depression or stress.

Owing to social implications, the disorder is often unreported and it is difficult to accurately predict its prevalence.

The lifetime prevalence is estimated to be between 0.6% and 4.0% of the overall population.

Common areas for hair to be pulled out are the scalp, eyelashes, eyebrows, legs, arms, hands, nose and the pubic areas.

Trichophagia is the compulsive eating of hair associated with trichotillomania (hair pulling).

In trichophagia, people with trichotillomania also ingest the hair that they pull; in extreme (and rare) cases this can lead to the formation of a hair ball trichobezoar.

Cox said when she was stressed, she found comfort from plucking strands of hair and eating them during the day, according to huffingtonpost.in.

She thought it was harmless until she became pregnant in 2014. During her pregnancy, Cox suffered serious stomach pains and kept losing weight at a time when she should be gaining it.

Two months after her daughter was born, the pains became excruciating and left her doubled in agony.

“By October 2015, I couldn’t eat without vomiting and my stomach would swell up,” she told the news agency. “I’d lost [84 pounds] in two years and dropped six dress sizes, taking me to a size 12.”