Trinamool Congress leader Ashikur Rehman shot dead in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal

Kolkata/Bengal, July 31: Trinamool Congress leader Ashikur Rehman was shot dead in West Bengal on Sunday. Fresh violence erupted in Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal after he was killed in the Natunhat market area on Sunday.

Panchayat leader Asikur Rahman, 48, died after being hit by a bullet on the head. “We are investigating how and why was he shot,” a police officer said.

The area had been on the boil over the state government’s land acquisition for a power sub-station.

