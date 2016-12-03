Trinamool Congress making Army Deployment a big issue sans knowledge: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad, Dec 03: Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties are making the deployment of the army a big issue without possessing knowledge.

“Dragging the army into controversy is not in the national interest. This is totally condemnable. Whoever has done it and not only Trinamool, unfortunately the Congress Party and others also, without knowing, the full truth, or without waiting for the details, tried to make it a big issue. And what happened at the end, it has boomeranged on them. Let us not drag the Indian Army which is a pride for the nation into these controversies. The routine drill happens every year. This is nothing new.” Naidu told media.

Naidu further said that the whole world is appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His agenda is to take the country forward and not only to run the country. The recognition and reputation of India is growing in the world.

“The problem of fuel came during the flight. That too is a conspiracy. The army for the past 20 years has been performing there regular drill on highways or in cities. Last year, the army deployment took place in Bengal and Mamata Banerjee was the chief minister that time, but she did not say anything. That’s why I want to say that wrong propaganda is going on.” he added.

Earlier, as the 72-hour routine load carrier information exercise of the army came to an end, it has withdrawn from the Palhit toll plaza and other areas.

CPRO defence SS Birdi said, “As 72-hour exercise got over, we withdrew deployment from Palhit toll plaza and other areas yesterday night.”

When the army deployed its team at two plazas in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the deployment was made without any prior information to state government. She also termed the day as “black day”, pointing out that such a deployment takes place only normally during disasters.

The army, however, clarified on the issue by releasing a series of letter stating that it was very well in contact with the Kolkata Police and that it was nothing but a routine exercise which takes place every 3-4 years.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLAs staged protest outside Raj Bhavan in Bengal, demanding withdrawal of the army deployed at toll plazas.

