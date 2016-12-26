Trinamool Congress MP Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 26: TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty resigns from the Rajya Sabha citing health issues.

Party spokesperson Derek O’Brien said Chakraborty the TMC continues to share a warm relationship with him and his family and wishes him a speedy recovery.

Chakraborty was sent to Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress in April 2014. He marked his presence in the House in his first two sessions — for two days in the 231st session, and a solitary day during the 232nd session.

