Trinamool Congress protests in front of Kolkata Reserve Bank during Governor’s visit

Kolkata, Dec 15 : The Trinamool Congress ministers and state legislators on Thursday held a sit-in for the second consecutive day in front of the Reserve Bank of India’s regional office in Kolkata, protesting insufficient supply of new currency notes in the state, while RBI Governor Urjit Patel was attending the apex bank’s board meeting inside the building.

Several Trinamool supporters alongwith the party heavyweights shouted slogans and waved black flags at the gate of the Reserve Bank, demanding a roll back of the central government’s demonetisation of high-value currency notes that has created an unprecedented cash crisis in the nation.

“The Prime Minister should explain why the demonetisation was done. If it was for the benefit of common man, then why so many people are still queuing up in front of RBI office even after 37 days of the decision,” questioned state Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee.

“It’s strange that what the (RBI) Governor should decide, is being decided by the Prime Minister. Total seven countries tried the demonetisation drive in history and all have failed miserably. What made them think it would be successful in a vast country like India,” he asked.

“The RBI Governor owes an explanation to the common people for snatching away their democratic rights. We demand an immediate roll-back of this decision,” party spokesperson Nirmal Ghosh said, referring to Patel’s visit to the city.