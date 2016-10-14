Trinamool Congress says CPI M of politicising Dipa Karmakar’s BMW row

October 14, 2016 | By :

Agartala, Oct 14: The Tripura unit of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has charged the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front government in the statet of politicising the issue of ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar returning her gifted BMW due to the poor condition of roads.

Justifying Dipa’s concern that in the absence of a BMW service centre in Agartala, it will be very expensive for her to maintain such a posh car, TMC MLA Sudip Roy Barman lauded Dipa for taking a wise decision.

“Now, people are trying to malign her by saying that Dipa has insulted the state by demanding money, which indirectly is trying to shatter her dreams of performing well in the coming challenges,” Barman said.

“We should make a request to all political parties, media and NGOs to stand by her and encourage her for future ventures in sports. It is unfortunate that ministers are trying to politicise this issue by passing comments detrimental to sports in Tripura,” he added.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Lenin’s Statue pulled down allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura
Twitteratis asks | If Sachin deserves Bharat Ratna then why not Rahul Dravid?
Congress wants KM Mani in UDF: CPI says no chance in LDF
EC announces Assembly election dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland
Election Commission to announce dates for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland polls today
Sharing fake news on Twitter: Kerala Police registers case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar MP
Top