Trinamool Congress says CPI M of politicising Dipa Karmakar’s BMW row

Agartala, Oct 14: The Tripura unit of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has charged the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front government in the statet of politicising the issue of ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar returning her gifted BMW due to the poor condition of roads.

Justifying Dipa’s concern that in the absence of a BMW service centre in Agartala, it will be very expensive for her to maintain such a posh car, TMC MLA Sudip Roy Barman lauded Dipa for taking a wise decision.

“Now, people are trying to malign her by saying that Dipa has insulted the state by demanding money, which indirectly is trying to shatter her dreams of performing well in the coming challenges,” Barman said.

“We should make a request to all political parties, media and NGOs to stand by her and encourage her for future ventures in sports. It is unfortunate that ministers are trying to politicise this issue by passing comments detrimental to sports in Tripura,” he added.