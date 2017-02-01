Trinamool Congress takes refuge under Saraswati to explain absence today

New Delhi, Feb 01: The Trinamool Congress, which is angry over the arrest of its two MPs by the CBI in connection with the chit fund scam, will not attend Parliament today. The party has said its absence its due to Saraswati Puja which falls today. Trinamool also did not attend the all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan yesterday evening ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

“Trinamool will not attend Parliament on February 1 because of Saraswati Puja which is a big day in Bengal,’ party leader and MP Derek O’Brien told PTI. He said that on Saraswati Puja, day, there is a custom of keeping away from work and not even touching the tool