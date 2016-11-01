Kolkata,Nov 01: Seeking to play a major role in national politics post-2019, the Trinamool Congress wants to unite secular parties against the “divisive politics” of BJP and RSS.

Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee few days back had asked her party leaders to prepare a booklet highlighting the evils of communal politics and dangers of the rise of BJP and RSS throughout the country.

“We want to unite the secular forces and parties across the country. The TMC will play a pivotal role and act as a glue to hold the secular forces together. The booklet will talk about the methods to counter the evils of communalism and divisive politics,” a senior TMC leader said.

The draft for the booklet has been prepared and is waiting for the final nod of the top leadership, the leader said.

Apart from the call against communal politics, the booklet will also have details about the achievements of the TMC government, its policies and the Singur land acquisition.

Ms Banerjee had chalked out a three-point programme to counter the rise of the saffron brigade in the state.

The booklet is part of that three point programme to counter these forces as well as conducting small rallies and street corner meeting from November 3- November 11 throughout the state, where the dangers of communalism and the threat BJP-RSS possesses to the state will be highlighted.

It will also talk about TMC’s aggressive stance against the BJP in the upcoming Parliament session.