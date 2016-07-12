Triple jumper Renjith Maheswary qualifies for Olympic berth by breaking National record

Bangalore July 12:Triple jumper Renjith Maheswary and and track athlete Dharambir Singh qualifies for Rio to take India’s representation to 117 in the Rio Games later this year.

Three track and field athletes including veteran triple jumper Renjith Maheswary, sealed their Rio Olympics berths with national record-breaking performances in the fourth Indian Grand Prix on Monday.

Dharambir Singh (200 metres) and Renjith Maheshwary broke national records.

On the other hand, Jinson Johnson ran the second fastest ever 800m race by an Indian to better Rio qualification marks at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Dharambir Singh, 27, from Haryana clocked 20.45 seconds which beat the Rio qualification mark by 0.05 seconds which stood at 20.50 seconds before.

With this he not only broke the qualification record but also his own record of 20.66 seconds set at the Asian Championships in China last year.

With this, Dharambir became the first Indian to run in an Olympics 200 metres race after 36 years following Tamil Nadu’s Perumal Subramaniam, who ran in the 1980, Moscow Games.

The men’s and women’s 4×400 metres relay teams are also certain to make the Rio cut, with both standing on the 13th spot after the end of European Championships in Amsterdam last night.

The top 16 relay teams qualify for Rio Olympics after today’s deadline for Rio Games qualification for athletics events.

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAFF) is most likely to release a list of all qualified relay teams for Rio Olympics tomorrow.

With three more track and field making the Rio cut today, the total number of Indian sports-persons for Rio Olympics will go up to 117.