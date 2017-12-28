Triple Talaq Bill for Protection of Rights of Muslim women tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq was tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“This law is for women’s rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while tabling the Bill for debate amidst noisy scenes from those opposed to it.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the bill, contending it violated fundamental rights.

“This bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence,” Owaisi argued.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) concurred with Owaisi over the bill is flawed.

“This bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill,” BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said.

Also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, the Bill draft says, “any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal”.

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance and has a provision for them to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill has been opposed by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which requested the Central Government on Sunday to withdraw and withhold the triple talaq Bill, claiming that it is against women and children, and if implemented, would destroy many families.

Earlier in August, the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.(ANI)