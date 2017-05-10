Triple Talaq case to be heard at 10:30 am tomorrow

New Delhi, May 10: A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Justices Kurian Joseph, R.F Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer will hear the petitions challenging practices like triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala from tomorrow.

A bench headed by chief justice J S Khehar had on March 30, 2017, referred the petitions to a constitution bench and had said first the issues shall be framed before day-to-day hearings commence.

The bench had on February 16 asked all sides including aggrieved women petitioners, Centre, All India Muslim Personal Board and women rights bodies to submit written submissions by today on the issue of triple talaq, polygamy and nikah halala.

