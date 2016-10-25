Triple talaq is a form of gender discrimination : Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday advocated the abolition of ‘triple talaq’, saying it was a form of gender discrimination and against constitutional principles.

“Gender discrimination must come to an end. We are a civilised society, we are a democratic country; why should there be gender discrimination? Triple talaq is a gender discrimination and against the principles of Constitution,” the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister told the media here.

“Why should those helpless women be penalised for somebody else’s fault. That is why the BJP, the government, is strongly in favour of ending the practice of triple talaq,” said Naidu.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first comments on the controversial issue, said the government and society should ensure justice to Muslim women and not let their lives be destroyed by triple talaq.

Naidu avoided a direct comment on the rift within Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party but said “dynasty politics was nasty for democracy”.

“Dynasty in democracy is nasty but it is tasty to some people and we are seeing the results also,” he said, adding the BJP doesn’t want to “fish in their troubled waters”.

“It is their internal matter, but people are seeing what is happening and they will decide what should be done,” added Naidu.

–IANS