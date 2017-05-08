Triple Talaq should be seen with perspective of 'reform' not religion, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

New Delhi, May 08: The Centre on Sunday launched a scathing at political leaders for politicising the issue of Triple Talaq while saying that the matter should not be seen with the perspective of religion but ‘reform’.

“ Triple Talaq issue is not a matter of communalism. It should not be seen with the perspective of religion but reform. Those who are trying to give it a communal angle, they should understand that improvement is necessary for the society,” Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement of not politicising the Triple Talaq matter, he additionally said the general public needs to enhance and making any sort of deterrent is not called for.

Socialist Party of India (Marxist) pioneer Sitaram Yechury yesterday asked Prime Minister Modi to not just express worry about the situation of ‘Muslim Sisters’ additionally about dowagers of his Parliamentary Constituency, Varanasi.

Tending to a program, Yechury attacked Prime Minister Modi’s worry about Muslim ladies, who are casualties of triple talaq.

“In the event that the Prime Minister is truly thoughtful towards ladies then why is he not discussing the dowagers of his voting public?” addressed Yechury.

Addressing why are dowagers not permitted to remarry, Yechury said the biggest number of dowagers on the planet who are not permitted to remarry are in the Prime Minister’s body electorate.

Head administrator Modi had before spoke to the Muslim people group to discover for a legitimate answer for end the dubious routine with regards to Triple Talaq.

Addressing the Basva festival, Prime Minister Modi told media, “I believe people from Muslim community would come up to solve the issue of triple talaq and act as saviour to the Muslim women in this crucial period.” (ANI)