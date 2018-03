Triple Talaq should be seen with perspective of ‘reform’ not religion, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Triple-Talaq-should-be-seen-with-perspective-of-‘reform’-not-religion,-says-Mukhtar-Abbas-Naqvi—indialivetoday

Triple Talaq should be seen with perspective of ‘reform’ not religion, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.