Triple Talaq Unconstitutional: Supreme Court of India invalidates it for six months, asks Centre to make new law

New Delhi, August 22: I a noteworthy decision, the Supreme Court of India has pronounced that Triple Talaq is Unconstitutional. The Apex Court ruled that divorces through Triple Talaq must be stopped for six months. The Apex Court had ruled this as the Centre would be making a new law on marriage and divorce for Muslims. If the Centre could not come up with a new law in six months, the practice could be continued. If a new law is made, it would mark the end of the decades-long practice of degrading women.

Earlier On May 18, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar had reserved its verdict after a six-day marathon hearing. During the hearing of the triple Talaq case, the Centre had assured the Supreme Court court that it would come out with a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if triple talaq is made invalid.

“The government will come out with a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if the court holds triple talaq as invalid,” Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the bench. Rohatgi also conveyed to the apex court bench that triple talaq violates Muslim women’s right to equality within the community, and also within the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, admired the courage of women who have been suffering due to Triple Talaq, asserting that nation is with them in their struggles. Speaking against the practice of Triple Talaq, Prime Minister Modi said, “The women of this country created a revolution against triple talaq. ‘- I admire their courage.’ I believe India will fully support the women in their struggle.”

The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the apex court that it opposes the triple talaq practice and wants to fight for women equality and gender justice. However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) counsel Kapil Sibal told the apex court that Triple Talaq is a matter that comes under the Muslim board and therefore, in his opinion, the top court should not interfere in it.

While hearing several pleas filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq, the apex court observed that it would examine whether the issue is fundamental to religion or not. Relentless debates on the validity and plausibility of this practice were instigated soon after one petitioner, Shayara Banu, challenged the Muslim Personal Law over instantaneous application of triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat), polygamy and Nikah-halala.

Supporting the stance of ending the practice of triple talaq, the Allahabad High Court had earlier asserted that the rights of any person, including Muslim women, cannot be violated in the name of ‘personal law’. In December last year, the Allahabad High Court termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word “talaq” thrice “unconstitutional.”.