Tripura : Agartala roads to be repaired for Olympian Dipa Karmakar’s BMW

Agartala, Oct 21: Just a week after Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar took the decision to give up her BMW car due to the poor condition of roads in Agartala, the Tripura government has announced that roads will be repaired in Dipa’s locality.

“The road near Dipa’s house falls among some others that we have selected for repair. Work is expected to begin next month,” public works department chief engineer (roads and buildings) Somesh Chandra Das told Hindustan Times.

While appreciating the government’s decision, Dipa was quoted by Times of India as saying, “We never spoke of any road or lane with regard to the BMW’s use. Along with road space and quality, service and maintenance of the car are also important issues here. We have made up our mind to give up this car.”

The car was presented to Dipa by Sachin Tendulkar, on behalf of the Hyderabad Badminton Association, for her historic fourth place finish at this year’s Olympics.

Dipa along with Olympic Medallists PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik were presented with the super cars for their scintillating performances in Rio.

National Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was also awarded a BMW as a token of appreciation by the association.

But Dipa caused a stir last week when she went public with her decision to return her BMW due to maintenance issues and her father also said they will accept its value from the organisers to buy a vehicle that is locally available.