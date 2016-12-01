Tripura Bar Council de-recognises over 250 lawyers for not practicing as lawyers

Agartala, Dec 1 : The Tripura Bar Council (TBC) has de-recognised over 250 lawyers for not practising as lawyers in the court for more than five years, official said here on Thursday.

“Over 250 lawyers were de-recognised for not practising as lawyers in the court for more than five years,” TBC president Pijush Kanti Biswas told IANS.

He said the step was taken after a verification of the credentials of over 1,100 advocates affiliated to the Tripura Bar Council.

“The verification process and subsequent actions were taken following the instruction of the Bar Council of India. The verification process of credentials of more lawyers was on,” Biswas said.

Among the prominent personalities who were de-recognised as lawyers were former Tripura Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman, Tripura assembly incumbent Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit Vice President Subal Bhaumik, and Trinamool Congress leader and sitting legislator Sudip Roy Barman.

“There were many other people who had taken law degree many years back, and got themselves enrolled in the profession as an advocate. But for certain reasons, while some of them switched over to other professions, some became full-time politicians.”

According to the Tripura Bar Council chief, the de-recognised lawyers did not practise in any court for the last five years or more.

However, the de-recognised lawyers can be granted recognition again after they start law practice in the court and fulfill the guidelines of the Bar Council of India.

“The de-recognised lawyers would not practise in any court in India and would not be allowed to cast vote during the bar associations’ elections,” Biswas added.

–IANS