Agartala, May 31 : Tripura celebrated World Anti Tobacco Day with serious of awareness programs by different oganisations in the state calling the younger generations – say no to tobacco and urging government to ensure strict enforcement of anti tobacco law.

Besides, health institutions, West Tripura District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) held awareness rally in the street here with the judicial officers, legal professionals and para legal volunteers.

They also held discussion on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption and serious health complications arising out due to tobacco.

âThe para legal volunteers were asked to spread the message regarding danger of tobacco use and the legal provisions of tobacco related issues among the people living in the rural areas along with their assigned counselling activities,â said DLSA officials.

Think Beyond â the dedicated voluntary organisation against tobacco use has launched community level sensitisation program seeking ban on manufacturing, procumbent and sell of tobacco products in the state.