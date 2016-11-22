Tripura: CPI M wins assembly by-elections

Agartala, Nov 22: The CPI(M) achieved expected victory in by election in two assembly constituencies in Tripura. The party retained Khowai and wrested Barjala (SC) from Congress in a multi corner contest.

Jhumu Sarkar of CPI(M) defeated his nearest BJP candidate in Barjala by a margin of 3374 votes. CPI(M) received 15769 and BJP 12395 votes.

Trinamool Congress which was expecting a tough fight in the constituency ended with 5692. Congress which was crippled in wake of spate of exodus from the party came fourth with 1063 votes.

In 2013 assembly elections Congress won the constituency defeating rival CPI(M) by few hundred votes. The segment became vacant after erstwhile MLA Jitendra Sarkar resigned over a feud with senior party leaders.

CPI(M) also registered victory in its traditional bastion Khowai where its candidate Biswajit Datta defeated TMC aspirant by a margin of 16094 votes. 24810 votes casted favour of ruling party.

BJP improved its performance (2582 votes) while Congress got meager 669 votes. By election in Khowai occurred due to death of five time MLA and CPI(M) veteran Samir Deb Sarkar.

While CPI(M) win in Barjala was easy due to split of opposition votes, its win in Khowai was massive. Left Front Committee has congratulated people for rejecting ‘communal and anti people political forces’ in peaceful election and keeping confidence on ‘good governance and spate of developments’ in Tripura.

With by election results left front increased its tally from 50 to 51 in 60 member state assembly. TMC has six and Congress three MLAs.