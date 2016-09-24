Tripura : Opposition staged Protests and walked out in Assembly

Agartala, Sep 24: The opposition staged protests and walked out of the Tripura assembly after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar allegedly made derogatory remark against the country.

The opposition is asking the Chief Minister to withdraw his statement.

At an event, Sarkar reportedly said, “The centre should not to show big-brother attitude with the neighbouring countries as we should help each other for mutual benefit.”

Trinamool Congress party member Sudip Roy Barman alleged that Sarkar was echoing the voice of Pakistan and his remark at a volatile time, when India is raising it voice against Pakistan at the UN after the recent killing of the 18 soldiers in Uri, is not only detrimental to the interest of the nation but also unconstitutional on the part of a Chief Minister of a state.

Barman had raised the issue in the assembly yesterday and demanded the Chief Minister to withdraw his remark.