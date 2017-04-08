Tripura wants extension of the service of Rajdhani Express up to Agartala

Agartala, Apr 8 : Tripura Transport minister Manik Dey today demanded to extend the service of Rajdhani Express up to Agartala and increase more long distance trains from Tripura connecting important cities of the country.

While discussing the railway development issues of the state with a three- member delegation of NF Railway and IOCL yesterday, Dey asked the officials that Tripura has been connected to the railway network but the service quality, frequency of trains and time bound connectivity to and from Tripura was not assured.