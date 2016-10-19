Trisha Krishnan’s Mohini : First look posters revealed

Chennai, Oct 19: The first look of Trisha Krishnan-starrer Mohini was released on Tuesday. The makers have unveiled some striking posters of the actress.

Trisha Krishnan stunned her fandom with her new avatar in Tamil horror movie, Mohini. Inspired by Avatar and Hindu mythology, the actor is all-blue and wielding weapons in her eight arms like Goddess Durga. The skulls, the weapons and the blue hue give the poster a dramatic and arresting quality. Trisha has shared the first look poster of the movie on Twitter.

Well, these extraordinary visuals can be expected as the filmmakers of the movie have reportedly roped in the VFX team that had worked on Hollywood hit series, Harry Potter. The movie is shot in multiple foreign locations including UK, Mexico and Thailand.

The film, which is said to be in the final stage of shooting, is also being dubbed in Telugu for the two states where Trisha has a huge fanbase.

The lead actor Trisha, who is playing the titular role, will reportedly be seen in double roles. Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani is playing a crucial role in the film. The film also feature Swaminathan, Yogi Babu, Ganeshkar and others in supporting roles.

Trisha is on a tight schedule as the actor is already busy with shooting of Nayagi and Kodi. She, in fact, has also filled her calendar for next year as she would be working on at least six projects next year.