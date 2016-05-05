From ‘Trishul’ to ‘TE3N,’ Big-B completes ‘circle of life’

New Delhi, May 5 (ANI): The makers of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming flick ‘TE3N’ will be releasing its trailer today and years back on the same day in 1978, his super-hit movie ‘Trishul’ was also released.

On the occasion of 38 years of the Yash Chopra directed movie’s release, the 73-year-old actor took to his Blog to write about the common factor between ‘Trishul’ and ‘TE3N,’ which he compares with ‘circles of life.’

“TRISHUL .. was ‘three’ in a sense and it is quite ironic and coincidental that we have another ‘three’ a TE3N coming up again .. the circles of life .. they come back in time .. you either need to be riding it or getting off the tread mill and awaiting its return to the same wheel ..” he wrote.

The Ribhu Dasgupta directed and Sujoy Ghosh produced upcoming flick, which also stars Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in it, is slated to release on June 10 this year.

‘Trishul,’ according to Big-B, was “quite a dynamic film and somewhat progressive in its story and scripting.” The film also starred legendary actors like Sanjeev Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rakhee, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Sachin Pilgaonkar and more.

‘Trishul’ was one of the highest grossers in the Box-Office in 1978.