Triumph India has launched the Street Triple 765 S in India for a price of Rs 8.5lakh

New Delhi,June12:In 2017, Triumph updated the Street Triple range with the introduction of three models – the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS.

Triumph India has launched the Street Triple S in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The biggest change on the motorcycle include the new 765cc engine, which replaces the old 675cc unit. The engine is largely based on the Daytona 675R and gets over 80 new parts which takes the total power output to 113 PS and 73 Nm of torque. This liquid-cooled engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission setup.

In terms of styling, the new Street Triple manages to stay in line with the design language that has been followed with this motorcycle all these years and yet looks fresh and modern. The twin headlamps unit looks bold and aggressive and comes with LED position light bulbs. The swing arm is a gullwing unit and overall, the bike looks pleasant and stands out from the crowd.

On the features front, the bike gets Ride by wire system, switchable traction control, ABS which allows for different riding modes – rain and road to be precise.

The instrument cluster has been updated as well with more features and the 17.4-litre fuel tank should make for a good range as well.