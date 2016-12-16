Triumph to launch Bobber in Indian market by Feb 2017

NewDelhi,Dec16:Triumph revealed the Bonneville Bobber in October and was said to be a premium factory custom motorcycle giving tribute to American Bobber motorcycles of the 1930s. The motorcycle looks like a redesigned and more muscular Bonneville T120. The triumph Bonneville Bobber is expected to hit Indian market sometime in February 2017 carrying price between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh.

Despite taking heavy inspiration from Triumph Bonneville T120, the Bonneville Bobber gets an all-new chassis, wider handlebars and single-pan seat. The round headlamp, round indicators and single-pod analog-digital instrument cluster give it a slight retro feel while wider handlebars shows off strength. Also, the motorcycle comes with a clean look, as electrical components have been hidden in cleverly. No wonder, Triumph has given great attention to the details of Bonneville Bobber.

Rivalling the Sportster and Iron series Bobbers from Harley, this motorcycle features a muscular fuel tank and the Bobber-like styling cues indicate that the model is a tribute to the American Bobber motorcycles. The UK-based two-wheeler manufacturer claims it has equipped the motorcycle with single-pan seat to stay true to the legendary Bobbers. The seat height can be adjusted and being a wide one it is claimed to offer comfortable riding experience.

The power source for Triumph Bonneville Bobber is the same engine that powers Bonneville T120. This 1,200 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission and it churns out 80 bhp of peak power and 105 Nm of peak torque. The Bonneville Bobber uses dual air-filter which helps it to produce more torque. It also gets technologies like ride-by-wire, traction control, ABS, and two riding modes like Rain and Road.

On braking front, Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets discs combined with ABS on both the wheels. Rear wheel sports a hub, which makes it look like a disc brake. The motorcycle runs on multi-spoke wheels wrapped in meaty Avon Cobra tyres specially built for the motorcycle. Triumph said it would offer around 150 customization options at the launch and we will have to wait until February and see what they are for India.