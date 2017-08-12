Triumph Motorcycles India and Smile Foundation to organise Ride for Freedom on Independence Day

New Delhi, August 12: On Independence Day, Triumph Motorcycles India and Smile Foundation combined together to support the cause of Girl Child Education. Triumph Motorcycles India and Smile Foundation would organise the ‘Ride of Freedom’ on 15th august across 14 cities in India.

The Triumph Motorcycles India would reach out to 4000-strong customer base and beyond to donate towards Smile Foundation’s good cause in the area of primary education. Previously, , Triumph Motorcycles India has favorably sponsored the education for about more than 200 girl children across communities.

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, the Managing Director of Triumph Motorcycles India would be leading the ride in one of the cities. Mr. Vimal Sumbly said that “I strongly believe that true freedom would come from education. And in a country like India, the female population is usually neglected, it is compulsory that we should create more opportunities for young girl children to learn, grow and develop. I am confident that like every year, the admirers would support us and our cause.”

Smile Foundation is familiar for its commendable work towards healthcare and education for children, livelihood and empowerment for women. Every year, this cause gained help to over 400,000 children and their families . Across 25 Indian states, 950 remote villages and slums gains help for more than 200 live welfare projects on education, healthcare, livelihood women empowerment projects.

Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee Smile Foundation said that “We truly acknowledge the attempts taken by Triumph Motorcycles India to dedicate their precious time, resources and energy to help us and are very thankful to share our vision and to raise awareness on this issues.”

The “Ride for Freedom” would be flagged off and end at Triumph dealerships across cities.