Trivendra Singh Rawat frontrunner for Uttarakhand Chief Minister post

New Delhi, March 17: Trivendra Singh Rawat, a leader with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, has emerged as the front-runner in the race for the desired chief minister’s post in Uttarakhand.

Rawat is likely to be elected the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party in the hill state on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in Dehradun on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, also the Uttarakhand state BJP President, faced stiff competition from former minister Prakash Pant and former Parliamentarian Satpal Maharaj.

Prakash Pant is a Member of the assembly from Pithoragarh and Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakal. Satpal Maharaj is a former Indian National Congress leader who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections while Pant was propped up by Rawat’s rival.

“But BJP Chief Amit Shah’s support to Trivendra Singh Rawat seems to have tilted the balance in his favour,” a BJP source told Hindustan Times. As a Thakur, Trivendra Singh Rawat is close to Amit Shah and was one of the 3 deputies attached to him in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. As a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader sent to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rawat held the post of Sangathan Mantri (organizational secretary) of the Uttarakhand BJP between 1997 and 2002 and served as a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2007.

BJP MLAs meet tomorrow to select their leader in Uttar Pradesh:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Uttar Pradesh will also meet on Saturday to elect their leader and who will take over as the chief minister.

Union minister M Venakaih Naidu and Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will attend the legislature party meeting in Lucknow to brief the MLAs of Delhi’s choice.

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Rajnath Singh, and Manoj Sinha are in contention.

The date for the swearing-in of the chief minister of the country’s most populous state has not been decided yet.

The forerunner of Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s seat Keshav Prasad Maurya was admitted to the ICU at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after falling ill. He had a fever and high blood pressure when admitted. Doctors have placed him under observation.