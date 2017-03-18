Trivendra Singh Rawat sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was on Friday elected as the Legislature Party leader in Uttarakhand, was on Saturday sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The oath was administered by Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prakash Pant, Madan Kaushik, Yashpal Arya, Subodh Uniyal and Rekha Arya were among the other legislators who took oath as Cabinet ministers in Uttarakhand, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed a clean sweep by winning 57 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is close to party supremo Amit Shah and had helped him during the 2014 Uttar Pradesh campaign, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 71 seats. Trivendra Singh Rawat is also a former ‘pracharak’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS).

He has left behind other probable for the Chief Minister post like Satpal Maharaj, who left Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, and Prakash Pant, the first Speaker of the state after it was formed in 2000.