Trivendra Singh Rawat’s swearing-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister today 

Dehradun, March 18: Senior Party leader Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party, will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Announcing this after the legislature party meeting at a hotel here, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central observer for the election Narendra Singh Tomar said Trivendra Singh Rawat’s name was proposed by Prakash Pant and Satpal Maharaj, MLAs from Pithoragarh and Chaubattakhal respectively, and by seconded by a host of other legislators.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went to the Uttarakhand polls without naming a candidate for the chief minister’s position, which made a guessing game for the past 6 six days since the election results were announced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly.

Satpal Maharaj, a former Union minister and one of the proposers, was among the contenders for the chief ministership.

Trivendra Singh Rawat was the Agriculture Minister in the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand, which chopped out fromUttar Pradesh in 2000.

Trivendra Singh will be sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at a grand ceremony at the Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah.

“I have a single point agenda, which is development … I will ensure 100 percent to offer better services to the people,” the chief minister-elect Trivendra Singh said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

The political awareness and organisational skills of Trivendra Singh (56) were noticeable in the manner he guided the BJP to an impressive win in the Jharkhand assembly elections in 2014 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge of the state.

Trivendra Singh Rawat was elected in the presence of party observers and senior leaders from Delhi — Tomar, Saroj Pandey, Dharmendra Pradhan, Shyam Jaju and J.P. Nadda — as well as Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party President Ajay Bhatt.