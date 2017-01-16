Trolled by Separatists, Dangal star Zaira Wasim apologises for meeting Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Jan 16: Two days after Dangal star Zaira Wasim met met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the young 16-year-old has tweeted an ‘unconditional apology” saying she does not want to be anyone’s role model.

Wasim who played the young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, met Mehbooba Mufti who said she was impressed by the young Kashmiri girl’s portrayal of a wrestler in the film.

She played Commonwealth Games’ gold-medal winning Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat as a child in the multiple Filmfare Award-winning film. Mehbooba Mufti appreciated Zaira and her family and spoke to them about the young Kashmiri actress’s s interest in creative endeavours.

Shortly after, the young star was hounded and trolled and according to media reports even threatened by Separatists for meeting the J-K CM and the frightened girl tweeted her apology saying, “I want to apologise to all those people who I’ve unintentionally hurt and I want them to know that I understand their sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past 6 months but I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I’m just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly.”