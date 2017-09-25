Tropical Storm Pilar threat across southwestern Mexico with mudslides and flooding

MexicoCity,Sept25:Tropical Storm Pilar is expected to churn up rough seas and raise the risk for flooding downpours across southwestern Mexico this week.

The tropical storm organized on Saturday night shortly after strengthening to a tropical depression on Saturday afternoon. It is unlikely that the storm will reach hurricane status.

The slow-moving storm will continue to stream downpours onto the southwestern coast of Mexico through the start of the week.

“The slow-moving nature of this system will bring rainfall totals of 100 to 200 mm (3 to 6 inches) to many places from western Michoacán to Sinaloa,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root said.

Incidents of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are expected. The downpours may also lead to travel delays and disruptions to vacation plans in Manzanillo.

However, up to 250 mm (10 inches) with locally higher amounts of 350-500 mm (14-20 inches) may inundate the states of Jalisco and Nayarit and further threaten lives and property.

Rough seas churned up by Pilar will also create dangers for swimmers and operators of small craft. Swimmers are urged to heed all beach closures, warnings or statements that get issued.

Coastal areas of Jalisco may also face sporadic power outages and tree damage as wind gusts to around 96 km/h (60 mph) are expected.

By midweek, Pilar is expected to gradually dissipate as it either moves into mainland Mexico or is shred apart by strong winds above the surface over the Gulf of California.

“Although Pilar will not directly impact the United States, as the storm moves northward, its tropical moisture will be drawn northward across northern Mexico and eventually into portions of the south-central United States, including Texas,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

That threatens to result in heavy rainfall and flash flooding.