Trouble erupted outside the Apollo Hospitals as Sun TV says Jayalalithaa dead, Apollo hospital denies

Chennai, December 5: Trouble erupted outside the Apollo Hospitals here on Monday after Sun TV reported that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was dead. The hospital denied the Sun TV report.

As the Sun TV report spread outside the hospital where thousands were gathered, some AIADMK supporters tried to break into the complex and were pushed back by police.

Many others simply broke down, unable to check their emotions. There were loud cries of “Amma, Amma!”

The Apollo Hospitals hurriedly denied the Sun TV report.

“A large number of doctors from Apollo and AIIMS continue to provide all life saving measures,” a tweet from Sangita Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, said.

Doctors at the Apollo hospital said Jayalalithaa, 68, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, was in very critical condition. IANS